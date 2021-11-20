ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of ProAssurance worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProAssurance by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ProAssurance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProAssurance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,733 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProAssurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 309,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 55,390 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE PRA opened at $23.64 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

