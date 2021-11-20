Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $16.93

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.93 or 0.00028402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $278.47 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00221457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00089315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

