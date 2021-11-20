ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Trading Down 1.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) shares were down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 122,765,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 88,878,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.

