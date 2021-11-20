Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.52). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTA. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Prothena stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.73. 351,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,114,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,369,000. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 1,206.8% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 216,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,678,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

