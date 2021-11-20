Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 4,736 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after purchasing an additional 145,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.74. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.