Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 61,987 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,987 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Genworth Financial worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 894,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,189,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,483 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

