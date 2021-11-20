Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.44% of Kimball Electronics worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35,508.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 124,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 44,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $553,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

