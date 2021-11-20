Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,652 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $312.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.31 and a 200-day moving average of $261.22. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $199.76 and a 52 week high of $314.07.

