Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 19,407 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 249.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 924.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,008.1% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 726.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 323,039 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,541,741. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $107.79 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

