Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after buying an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

WRE stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 183.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

