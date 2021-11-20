Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Hawkins worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Hawkins by 54.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $742.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

