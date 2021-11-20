Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,979 shares of company stock worth $19,273,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

