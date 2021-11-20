Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Alamo Group worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth about $17,155,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 383.0% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 118,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $151.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.85 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.25.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $44,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $227,591.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,552. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

