Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,483 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 354,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32,611 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 128,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of HCC opened at $21.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

