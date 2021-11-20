Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAY opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.