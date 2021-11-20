Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of Flushing Financial worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,091,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,609,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 707,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.83. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.