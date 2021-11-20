Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,012 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.