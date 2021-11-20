Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Roku by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Roku by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $165,191,940. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $234.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.91. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.86 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.14.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

