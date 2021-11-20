Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of National HealthCare worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after buying an additional 95,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,031 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $2,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,158,000. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHC opened at $69.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

