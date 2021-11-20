Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,993 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of TowneBank worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

