Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Magellan Health worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

