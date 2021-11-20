Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 3,253 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

