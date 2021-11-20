Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Pinterest by 14.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 499,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 63,995 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Pinterest by 1,003.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 35.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 70.7% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.82.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,437 shares of company stock valued at $38,332,584 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

