Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

