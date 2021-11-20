Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 136,191 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 136,191 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at $75,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.70. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

