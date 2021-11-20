Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,545 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

