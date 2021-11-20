Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 27,796 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,796 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.27%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 122.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

