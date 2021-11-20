Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,113 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Xencor worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of XNCR opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.60 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

