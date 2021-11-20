Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,035 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $255.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.87 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.73.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

