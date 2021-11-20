Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 71,391 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,391 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,610,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 290,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,299,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,031,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,184,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,612,000 after buying an additional 35,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,618,000 after buying an additional 815,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,155,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,722,000 after buying an additional 62,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

PRDO opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $738.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

