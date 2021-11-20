Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $2.06 Million Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,031,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -40.54.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

