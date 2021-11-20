Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $2.13 Million Position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 493,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of Audacy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,094,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Audacy alerts:

AUD opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Audacy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Field purchased 20,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 16,224 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Audacy Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.