Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of B&G Foods worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

