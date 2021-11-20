Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.64% of Biglari worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Biglari by 0.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Biglari by 51.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biglari by 89.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biglari by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Biglari by 83.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Biglari alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

BH opened at $145.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.43 and a one year high of $188.50.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH).

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.