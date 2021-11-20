Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 153,308 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

