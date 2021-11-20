Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130,413 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.69.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

