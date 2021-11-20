Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $17,533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $8,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 506,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after purchasing an additional 369,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

