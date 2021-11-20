Public Index Network Price Down 0.6% This Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and $2,023.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00070387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00075958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00090732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,351.20 or 0.07330005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,296.78 or 0.99890903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.