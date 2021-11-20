Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of GZPFY stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The energy company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

