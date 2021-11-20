Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 833,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 1,077,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS NILSY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.05. 54,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,532. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

