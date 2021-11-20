Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 974,470 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after acquiring an additional 902,602 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $44,100,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,052. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

