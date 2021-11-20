Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce sales of $47.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.84 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $245.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBYI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $139.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

