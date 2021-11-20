PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0002

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $275,654.31 and $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,064.48 or 1.00348461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.09 or 0.00504792 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.