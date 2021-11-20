Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Issued By Capital One Financial

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.51.

ENPH stock opened at $267.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $272.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

