Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.23 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

