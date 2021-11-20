Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Capital Co. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gladstone Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $408.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.