Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Decreased by Analyst

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the company will earn $4.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.88. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $21.36 EPS.

OAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $132.98.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

