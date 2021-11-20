QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of QAD worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of QAD by 16.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of QAD by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of QAD by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QAD by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of QAD by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.27. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.11%. Equities research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.