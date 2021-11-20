Quant (QNT) Market Cap Achieves $2.82 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Quant has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $41.54 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $233.65 or 0.00394659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001391 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $679.53 or 0.01147798 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

