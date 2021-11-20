Quiztok (QTCON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.20 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $43.16 million and $22.20 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quiztok has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,600,161,617 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

